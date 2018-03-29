White House: Trump Intents to Name Mark Rosen as US Executive Director of IMF

President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate personnel to key administration posts, including that of the US executive director of the International Monetary Fund, the White House said in a release, Sputnik reported.

"Mark Rosen of Connecticut to be the United States Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund for a term of two years," the release said on Wednesday.

The White House pointed out that Rosen has more than 30 years of investment banking and mergers and acquisitions experience in emerging markets and around the world, with a focus on Latin America.