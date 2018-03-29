U.S. auto safety agency to probe fatal Tesla California crash

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday it is sending a team to investigate a fatal Tesla crash and fire in California last week, a spokeswoman for the auto safety regulator said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday it had sent a team to investigate the crash near Mountain View, California that led to the death of a Tesla driver. The two federal agencies in January sent teams to review a Tesla crash but has not released any findings. Tesla did not offer a comment on the NHTSA probe, but said Tuesday in a blog post that it did not know the cause of the March 23 crash and had offered assistance to investigators.