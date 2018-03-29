China's manufacturing growth seen picking up slightly in March

Growth in China’s manufacturing sector likely picked up slightly in March as authorities lifted winter industrial pollution restrictions and steel mills cranked up production as construction activity swings back into high gear, Reuters reported.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) is expected to have risen to 50.5 in March, from February’s 50.3, according to a median forecast of 29 economists in a Reuters poll. The 50-mark divides expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

That would mark the 20th straight month of expansion for China’s vast manufacturing sector, and reinforce consensus views that the world’s second-largest economy will see only a modest slowdown in growth this year.

Defying expectations for a winter lull, Chinese steel companies continued to ramp up output in the first quarter in response to strong sales, and also boosted borrowing, capital expenditures and hiring, a survey from the China Beige Book showed on Wednesday.

But steel prices have tumbled in recent sessions as inventories swelled to multi-year highs.

Overall, China’s economic data so far this year suggest the economy has carried solid growth momentum into the first quarter from last year, with a government think tank forecasting the economy will grow 6.9 percent in the first half.

That would keep global growth on track. But economists are sticking to forecasts that China’s pace will slow later in the year, weighed down by a cooling property markets and rising borrowing costs.