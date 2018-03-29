Saudi Prince Khalid bin Salman: UAE ‘important partner’ in Yemen efforts

2018-03-29 09:29 | www.trend.az | 2

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the US Prince Khalid bin Salman took to Twitter on Thursday to thank the UAE for standing with the kingdom to support Yemen, Al Arabiya reported.

“Thank you to our brothers in the United Arab Emirates for standing with the Kingdom in supporting the Yemeni people,” the prince said.

He added that the UAE is playing a vital role along with Saudi Arabia in implementing the UN’s humanitarian efforts to support the Yemeni people.

The UN launched a comprehensive humanitarian response plan for Yemen in early January with almost $3 billion in order to reach and assist millions of Yemeni people.

The UAE had pledged $500 million on Wednesday to support the United Nations’ humanitarian response plan in Yemen, the state news agency WAM reported.