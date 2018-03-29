Iran becomes world’s 10th biggest crude steel producer

2018-03-29 09:33 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:‎

Iranian crude steel production witnessed a huge increase in February 2018, according to the latest data released by the World Steel Association.

Some 2.1 million tons of crude steel was produced in Iran in February 2018, the association said in its latest monthly report.

The figure indicates an increase by 48.6 percent compared to the same month of 2017 (1.426 million tons).

Iran’s crude steel output amounted to 4.46 million tons in January-February 2018, 48.9 percent more compared to the 2-month period of 2017.

The country’s total steel output reached 21.726 million tons in 2017, 21.4 percent more year-on-year.