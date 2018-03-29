Dozens of people leave notes in book of condolences at Russia’s mission to UN

Dozens of people have left their notes in the book of condolences opened at Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations following the disastrous fire at a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo that claimed 64 lives, TASS reported.

Among those who came to the Russian mission to express condolences were officers of other diplomatic missions accredited to the United Nations and rank-and-file Americans.

"Our thoughts are with the relative of those who died and with the people of Russia," one of the notes reads.