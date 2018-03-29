Kazakhstan produces over 1M tons of sulfur from Kashagan

2018-03-29 09:52 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

Some 1.5 million tons of sulfur has been extracted from oil produced at Kashagan field, Atyrau region, Kazakh agency Kazinform reports.

"In October 2017, we started exporting Kashagan sulphur by railway. Production of granulated sulfur has increased. By the end of the year, the export of sulfur amounted to more than 100,000 tons. In total, since the start of production, more than 1.5 million tons of sulfur have been produced . By today, we have exported more than 250,000 tons of sulfur," Bruno Jardin, Managing Director of NCOC told Kazinform.