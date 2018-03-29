Line of financing agreement signed between Islamic Corporation for Development of Private Sector and Nigerian Banks

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private sector (ICD) and Jaiz Bank, SunTrust Bank and Wema Bank signed a Line of financing agreements for a USD 20 million, USD 10 Million and USD 20 Million respectively.

The USD 50 million Line of financing facility will be extended by the above Nigerian Banks to the SMEs covering various sectors such as industrial, communication, technology, health, manufacturing, agricultural sectors, etc.

In this occasion ICD Management commented:” The small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) have a crucial role to play in a country’s growth and development, and ICD has big plans for them. This is an important niche in all the member countries, especially in Africa. ICD is now focusing on increasing access to funding to the private sector by channeling the funds to established financial institutions in its member countries”.

Previously ICD extended a total of USD 120 million Line of Financing facility for the development of Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria which demonstrates ICD’s firm commitment to develop the private sector in its member countries.

About ICD

ICD is a multilateral organization and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group. The mandate of ICD is to support economic development and promote the development of the private sector in its member countries through providing financing facilities and/or investments which are in accordance with the principles of non interest banking. ICD also provides technical assistance to Governments and private organizations in the establishment, expansion and modernization of private enterprises. For more information, visit www.icd-idb.org

About Jaiz Bank

Jaiz Bank PLC is a national bank and a quoted public company owned by over 26,000 shareholders spread over the six geo-political zones of Nigeria. The Bank’s balance sheet has grown from N12 billion in 2012 to about N62 billion, with asset financing of over N30 billion.

Its customer base has grown to over 230, 000 cutting across all strata of the society. Its product offerings have grown substantially ranging from friendly retail to commercial and corporate products.