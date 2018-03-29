Erdogan to meet Azerbaijani defense minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, according to the official website of the Turkish president.

The meeting will take place on March 29 in the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

On March 28, Zakir Hasanov met with General Hulusi Akar, chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces. At the meeting, the sides discussed military cooperation and military-political situation in the region.

Zakir Hasanov paid an official visit to Ankara on March 28 at the invitation of Turkish National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli. Hasanov will participate in a trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian defense ministers to be held in Giresun city on March 31.

