North, South Korea to hold summit on April 27

2018-03-29 10:16 | www.trend.az | 1

North and South Korea will hold their first summit in more than a decade on April 27, South Korean government officials who held high-level talks with their North Korean counterparts on Thursday said, Reuters reports.

The two Koreas had agreed earlier this month to hold such a summit at the border truce village of Panmunjom when South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a delegation to Pyongyang to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

