Istanbul police conducting operation against drug traffickers

2018-03-29 10:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Istanbul police are conducting an operation against drug traffickers, the city police department said in a message March 29.

The operation is underway in Eskiyurt and Esenler districts of Istanbul. There are detainees whose names are not disclosed.

In January-February 2018, 3,722 kilograms of heroin have been confiscated, the Turkish Interior Ministry said earlier.

During the reporting period, 16,802 kilograms of psychotropic substances and 202 kilograms of Bonzai drugs were confiscated in Turkey.

During the reporting period, 3,823 people, including foreigners, were detained within the fight against drug traffickers.