French top diplomat confirms Macron’s visit to Russia in May

2018-03-29 10:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Preparations for French President Emmanuel Macron’s May visit to Russia continue, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the RTL radio station on Thursday, TASS reports.

"As was announced before, the visit is planned. This is the current situation," he said.

