Preliminary results show Egypt's Sisi leading presidential race

2018-03-29

Preliminary results show Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is leading the presidential race with 21.5 million votes, state-owned newspaper Akhbarelyoum said early on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Sisi is expected to win a second term in office against his opponent Mousa Mostafa Mousa, who according to the newspaper only garnered 721,000 votes.