IS, PKK, YPG, PYD terrorist groups - “products” of external forces - Turkish PM

2018-03-29 10:40 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The “Islamic State” (IS), the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) terrorist groups are the "products" and projects of several external forces, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, Turkish media reported March 29.

There is ample evidence that despite purely formal “ideological differences” among the mentioned terrorist groups, if necessary, all of them may instantly unite and act together, Yildirim said.

The prime minister also noted that these terrorist groups represent neither Islam nor ethnic Kurds.

“Turkey, as before, will consistently fight these terrorist groups,” Yildirim said.