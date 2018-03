Azerbaijani, Iranian presidents taking part in business forum in Baku (PHOTO)

2018-03-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani are taking part in an Azerbaijani-Iranian business forum in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Story still developing

