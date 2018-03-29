Uzbekistan, India mull bilateral cooperation

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and India discussed issues of cooperation on bilateral and multilateral formats, press office of Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the information, discussion was carried out within the framework of the meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and Indian Foreign Minister Mobasher Javed Akbar, who earlier participated in the international high-level conference “Peace Process, Security Cooperation and Regional Interaction” in Tashkent.

The Indian minister underlined importance of the Tashkent conference, which was attended by high-level delegations of the UN Security Council nations, leading international and regional structures and countries neighboring Afghanistan, for the Afghanistan peace process and the whole region.