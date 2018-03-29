Georgian $93m aircraft-parts factory to open in May 2018

A new Georgian factory that will produce civil aircraft parts for Boeing, Airbus and Bombardier passenger planes will be opened in May in the capital city of Tbilisi, Agenda reports.

The construction of the high tech and modern aviation plant began in September 2016 and is expected to release production by 2020.

During his official visit to Israel, Georgia’s Economy Minister Dimitry Kumsishvili held a meeting with the management of ELBIT - the company which has been implementing the large investment high-tech project in Georgia together with the state-owned shareholding company Partnership Fund.

For the implementation of the project, the Georgian and Israeli sides founded a joint venture company, the Aerostructure Technologies Cyclone (ATC) in Georgia.

The ATC will be officially opened in Tbilisi on May 10, 2018.