Turkmenistan counting on establishing business contacts with Uzbek investors

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 29

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A three-day national industrial exhibition of Uzbekistan has opened in Ashgabat.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent his greetings to the exhibition participants.

“I am confident that this exhibition will give an important impetus to the development of bilateral trade and economic ties, bringing the partnership of Turkmen and Uzbek entrepreneurs to a new level, the increase in trade turnover, the establishment of business contacts with companies and investors of Uzbekistan, as well as the attraction of foreign investments to the national economy,” Berdimuhamedov said.