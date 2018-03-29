Theresa May vows to keep UK 'strong and united'

Theresa May has pledged to keep the UK "strong and united" after Brexit as she marks a year to go until the UK's departure from the European Union, BBC reports.

The PM is to visit England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, appealing to those for and against Brexit.

There are just months left to strike a deal on the future UK-EU relationship.

And, with the Irish border remaining a sticking point, Mrs May will promise to ensure "no new barriers are created within our common domestic market".