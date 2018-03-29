Malala returns home for first time since Taliban shooting

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has arrived home in Pakistan for the first time since being shot by Taliban gunmen in an assassination attempt five years ago, Al Jazeera reported.

The 20-year-old, the youngest person ever to win the Nobel prize, landed in the capital Islamabad early on Thursday morning.

Television footage showed her sitting alongside her parents in an airport waiting lounge and, later, travelling in a security convoy into the city.

Yousafzai was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen in October 2012 for speaking out against their ban on girls education in her native Swat Valley, in Pakistan's north.