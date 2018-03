Shell completes sale of its stake in Iraq’s West Qurna 1 oil field

2018-03-29 11:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Shell EP Middle East Holdings B.V. has completed the sale of the entire share capital of Shell Iraq B.V (SIBV), which held its 19.6 percent stake in the West Qurna 1 oil field, for $406 million, to a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, said a message on Shell’s website.

The purchaser has also assumed debt of $144 million as part of the transaction.