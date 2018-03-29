Azerbaijani, Iranian presidents take part in business forum in Baku (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2018-03-29 11:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 10:40)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani took part in an Azerbaijani-Iranian business forum in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The forum featured a video reflecting the work carried out in Azerbaijan’s Neftchala industrial park.

Ilham Aliyev and Hassan Rouhani launched the Khazar automobile plant built by Azermash OJSC jointly with the Iran Khodro company in the Neftchala industrial park.

Then a video reflecting the production process at the automobile plant was shown, followed by a video about the cargo terminal in Iran’s Astara city, where Azerbaijan invested as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor project.

The heads of state then addressed the business forum.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news