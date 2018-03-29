UNEC launches summer school together with Siegen University (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

“The enterpreunership education EE-KEY-AZ at UNEC: the Summer School organized within the framework of the project “creation of work places in Azerbaijan and the main factor of employment has been launched.

The Summer School, which will last for five days, will be on the topic the “Enterpreunership and SME: Basics of the Business”. The corses at the Summer School are conducted under the leadership of Professor Petra Moog of Siegen University of Germany with the joint participation of UNEC and Siegen University master’s degree level students. As a lecturer, professor Birgit Felden, the director of Enterpreuneurship, KOS and Family Business Institute of Berlin Economics and Law School from Germany was invited, as well.