Italy arrests five in anti-terrorism swoop around Rome

2018-03-29

Italian police on Thursday arrested five people as part of what they said was a major operation against suspected supporters of Islamist terrorism around Rome, Reuters reports.

The swoop is the latest in a series of similar raids this month, coming as Italy steps up the number of foreigners it expels.

On Wednesday anti-terrorism police arrested an Italian citizen of Moroccan origin who they said was an Islamic State sympathizer planning a truck attack.

“A vast anti-terrorism operation” was being carried out by special investigation forces in Rome and the nearby town of Latina, police said in a statement on Thursday.