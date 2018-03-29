BHOS successfully develops co-op with G.U.N.T. Geratebau GmbH

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov held a meeting with Director of Sales and Business Development of G.U.N.T. Geratebau GmbH (Germany) Heiko Lentfer. The meeting also gathered Supply Manager of Caspian Lab company Safa Hadjiyev and representatives of the Higher School management.

Elmar Gasimov expressed his satisfaction with the successful development of the cooperation between BHOS and GUNT company, which develops and produces equipment for engineering education that is used at vocational schools, technical colleges and universities. The rector emphasized that the laboratories set up by GUNT at the Higher School became effective means for training highly qualified professional engineers.