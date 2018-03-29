Iran’s top 20 non-oil export destinations

2018-03-29 12:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:‎

China stands at top of Iran’s top non-oil exports destinations, according to the latest data released by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI).

China, Iran’s traditional trade partner from the sanctions period, maintained its position as the Islamic Republic’s top trade partner in the first 11 months of the last fiscal year(March 20, 2017-Feb. 20, 2018).

Over 19.7 percent of Iran’s non-oil exports went to China in the 11-month period. During the period, Iran exported $8.229 billion worth of goods to China, 11 percent more, compared to the same period of the preceding year.

Over 66 percent of Iran's export was targeted to five Asian countries, including China, the UAE, Iraq, Turkey and South Korea during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year.

Iran exported $5.862 billion worth of goods to the UAE, which marked 14.1 percent of Iran's total exports’ value. Meanwhile, Iran’s exports to the UAE registered a fall by 14 percent year-on-year.

Iraq ($5.578 billion), Turkey ($3.874 billion), South Korea (with $3.797 billion), India ($2.49 billion), Afghanistan ($2.467 billion), Pakistan ($822 million), Thailand ($653 million), Indonesia ($506 million), Taiwan ($468 million), Oman ($467 million), Japan ($423 million), Turkmenistan ($383 million), Italy ($366 million), Hong Kong($348 million), Vietnam ($343 million), Germany ($318 million), Azerbaijan ($273 million) and Syria ($260 million) were the other top importers of Iranian goods.