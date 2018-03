Land mine explosion kills employees of HALO Trust in occupied Azerbaijani territories

2018-03-29 13:06 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

Employees of UK’s humanitarian mine clearance organization, HALO Trust, blew up in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan during the mine clearance operation, the Armenian media reported March 29.

The organization’s office said that as a result of the explosion, three employees were killed and other two employees were injured.