AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

No threats to fair, democratic election in Azerbaijan - Bulgarian expert

2018-03-29 13:12 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The pre-election situation in Azerbaijan is stable, and there are no threats to the electorate’s free expression of the will, as well as to holding fair and democratic election, Omurtag Petkov, a Bulgarian analyst invited by Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission to observe the presidential election to be held April 11 in Azerbaijan, said.

Petkov, who is also a delegation member of the Bulgarian GISDI “Civil Initiative for Free and Democratic Elections” non-governmental organization, made the remarks March 29 at a press conference in Baku referring to the results of observations conducted by the GISDI experts.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər