Regions of Kyrgyzstan using more bank cards

2018-03-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

The number of bank cards in the regions of Kyrgyzstan is growing enormously, chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov told Kabar News Agency at a press conference.

He said that within the framework of the state program all budget organizations were transferred to the card system.

"The Elkart card was introduced for payments, transfer of salaries of state and municipal employees. This leads to an increase in non-cash turnover," he said.