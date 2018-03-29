Experts expect Saudi Arabia to be among top 10 film markets by 2030

Experts believe that in three years, Saudi Arabia could produce $1 billion in revenue from movie theaters, and by 2030, it could be among the 10 biggest film markets, Al Arabiya with reference to the Varietymagazine reported.

The new outlook and atmosphere around having cinema theaters open in the country after a decade-long ban prompted a “mad dash by both US and international exhibitors eager to be among the first to build cinemas in the country”, the magazine reported.

“This is a very big opportunity for the entire movie industry,” said John Fithian, CEO of the National Assn. of Theatre Owners.

“It’s a market that’s potentially huge. The vast majority of people in Saudi Arabia are young people with a lot of disposable income and they have a real appetite for movies.”

But Andrew Cripps, Fox’s president of international theatrical distribution, said that the process won’t happen overnight.

“It will take two or three years for there to be meaningful revenue and an infrastructure in place. But once it’s up and running, it has strong potential,” the magazine reported him as saying.