Iranian minister to discuss pharmaceutical joint venture in Baku soon

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian Health Minister Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi will visit Baku on April 19 to discuss expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi told Trend that the decision was made following recent talks between the two countries during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s recent visit to Baku.

He added that the sides have agreed to expand cooperation in three sectors of creating a joint venture for producing medicine, in treatment of illnesses, and also in creating ties between the medical universities of the two countries.

President Rouhani arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 28 on a two-day visit for diplomatic and economic talks.

The presidents of the two countries oversaw a ceremony on Wednesday for inking eight documents on the expansion of cooperation in several fields, including oil and gas, transportation and health.

