Thousands of prizes from Bakcell and Xalq Bank

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan continues to surprise the participants of its “Ulduzum” Loyalty Program with advantageous offers and incredible campaigns.

Thus, by participating in the “Get prizes from Xalq Bank and Ulduzum!” campaign, the “Ulduzum” customers will get a chance to win many great prizes.

According to terms and conditions of the instant lottery, held in the period from 15th of March to 15th of September 2018, anyone who uses the relevant bank operations at any of the branches of “Xalq Bank” (such as express money transfer, utility payments, communication, internet and TV payments, traffic fines payment, certain bank account operations, safe deposit box rental, payment card issuance and etc.) will be able to win one of 8000 available prizes.

In order to participate in this instant lottery and win a prize, one needs to send a free SMS with text “XALQBANK” to number 5555, while using any of the above mentioned services at any of the branches of “Xalq Bank”, and present the received “Ulduzum” code to the bank’s employee. The said code will be entered to the electronic lottery program by the bank employee. The program will randomly select a prize for the customer and the prize will be presented on the spot.

The customers will get an electronic ticket in exchange for an “Ulduzum” code each time they’ll be using the relevant bank operations. Each electronic ticket provides 1 chance for participation and the winners will be selected by means of a random draw.

It should be noted that the customers who participate in the campaign will have a chance to win up to 20 free calling minutes from Bakcell, coupons for up to 10 liters of petrol from Azpetrol, discount coupons from “Autolux” and many other great prizes.

You can get more detailed information about the lottery by calling 138 (the bank’s Call Center) or by visiting www.ulduzum.az and www.xalqbank.az websites.