One killed, over 20 wounded in road accident in Turkey

2018-03-29 14:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

One was killed and 21 were injured in a road accident involving a minibus in Ankara, Turkish media reports citing preliminary information March 29.

Reportedly, the minibus driver lost the control of the vehicle, which caused the accident.

All victims are citizens of Turkey.