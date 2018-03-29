German inflation rises less than expected in March

German inflation accelerated more slowly than expected in March, data showed on Thursday, suggesting that price pressures in Europe’s largest economy remain fairly moderate despite a broad-based upswing, rising wages and unprecedented monetary stimulus, Reuters reports.

German consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 1.5 percent year-on-year after an increase of 1.2 percent in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The February reading, which was the highest since December 2017, undershot a Reuters consensus forecast of 1.6 percent.