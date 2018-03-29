UK information commissioner welcomes Facebook move to cut ties to data brokers

2018-03-29 16:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Britain’s Information Commissioner welcomed Facebook’s decision to end its partnerships with several large data brokers who help advertisers target people on the social network, Reuters reports.

Facebook made the move after a scandal over how it handles personal information knocked billions of dollars off of its share price.

“I welcome Facebook’s announcement that it will be shutting down its partner category service, using third party data to inform targeted advertising,” said Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham in a statement on Thursday.