Uzbekistan lowers train fares to Kyrgyzstan

Uzbek Railways introduced discounts on tickets for the train Tashkent-Bishkek-Rybachye (Issyk-Kul)-Tashkent, Uzbek media reported.

According to the company, discounts will be available only with pre-purchase tickets.