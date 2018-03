Attack on servicemen in Turkey leaves several injured

2018-03-29 17:01 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Six servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces were injured as a car convoy came under fire by terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Turkey’s south-eastern Diyarbakir province, Turkish media reported March 29.

All the injured were taken to a military hospital.

After the incident, the Turkish Armed Forces launched a local operation to eliminate the terrorists.