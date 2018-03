First freight train from China to Central Asia sets off

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

First freight train from China to the Central Asian countries took off on March 29, Tajik media reported citing the Xinhua news agency.

The freight train left off March 29 around 11:00 local time from Tapu station in Xinxiang city district in Henan province in the central part of China towards the five Central Asian countries.