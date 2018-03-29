Azerbaijan to present tourism opportunities in Russia's Yekaterinburg

2018-03-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan will present its tourism opportunities at the 6th International Tourist Forum "Big Ural" in Russia's Yekaterinburg city, the Russian media reported.

The forum will be held on April 20-21. Azerbaijan will act as a partner of the event.

The forum participants will be able to discuss the development of the route to Azerbaijan for Russian tourists, the possibility of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism and beach leisure in Azerbaijan.