Azerbaijan records fall in gold, silver prices

2018-03-29 18:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Anvar Mammadov- Trend:

The cost of gold, silver, palladium and platinum decreased in Azerbaijan on March 29, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 26.265 manats to 2257.617 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on March 28.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.3674 manats to 27.7438 manats per ounce, the cost of platinum - by 7.429 manats to 1598.1105 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 5.7935 manats to 1651.125 manats in the country.