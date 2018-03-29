Genocide policy by Armenians continues today since time immemorial: Turkish expert

2018-03-29 19:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Peace cannot be restored in the Caucasus because of the aggression and genocide policy of Armenians, said Kemal Cicek, director of New Turkey Strategic Research Center.

He made the remarks at an international science conference, titled “The 100th Anniversary of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis in 1918. The Policy of Genocide, Military Aggression and Ethnic Cleansing in Modern Times”, in Baku March 29.

He noted that Armenians committed ethnic cleansing only with a view to create a state where only Armenians live.

"All countries of the region are multinational. Armenians, Russians, Iranians and representatives of other nations live in Azerbaijan. But, no one except Armenians lives in Armenia. A state consisting of only Armenians was created there," said Cicek.