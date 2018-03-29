Kuwait Airways flights to Germany in jeopardy after it rejects Israeli passenger

A German official warned the Kuwait national carrier it might lose flights to Germany, after it rejected an Israeli passenger two years ago Al Arabiya reported

German tabloid Bild quoted the federal transportation minister Andreas Scheuer, as calling on his country's government to put political pressure on Kuwait Airways in retaliation for the incident.

According to DW, in 2016, an Israeli passenger was scheduled to fly on national carrier Kuwait Airways, from Frankfurt Airport to Thailand with a layover in Kuwait.

It added that when the airline learned about the individual's nationality, it canceled the booking. The decision was based on a 1964 Kuwaiti law that doesn't allow any form of agreement between Kuwaiti companies and Israeli citizens.