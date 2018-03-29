Astara-Rasht railway to lead Europe to Persian Gulf

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Astara-Rasht railway, to be constructed in Iran based on an agreement signed yesterday, will become one of the key links in the North-South transport corridor, Akif Mustafayev, national secretary and member of the Governmental Commission for Development of TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia), told Trend on March 29.

"The main goal of the North-South transport corridor is to provide Russia and countries of Northern Europe with direct railway access to the Persian Gulf. This is impossible without the creation of a railway link between Iran's Astara and Rasht. Today, cargoes delivered to Iran from Russia via railways are transported by road on this part of the route, which causes a loss of time due to unloading and loading of goods. Thus, the construction of this railway actually allows us create a single railway route within the North-South transport corridor," Mustafayev said.

He pointed to Azerbaijan's contribution to the construction of the Astara-Rasht railway as another important factor.