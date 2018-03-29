MP talks on Azerbaijan-Iran strengthening ties

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The holding of 11 meetings by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran within four years testifies to the relations strengthening between the two countries, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Karimli told Trend March 29.

Karimli was commenting on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Azerbaijan.

"Important documents were signed during the visit,” he said. “The most important documents are a memorandum of understanding on joint development of oil blocks in the Caspian Sea and an agreement on financing the construction of the Astara-Rasht railway section."

“Other documents covering the spheres of ecology, sports, culture and health care were also signed during the visit,” he said. “This means that Iran and Azerbaijan are getting closer. Along with bilateral meetings between Azerbaijan and Iran, meetings are held in trilateral and quadrilateral formats, which contribute to the preservation of peace in the region. I think that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran will continue to grow.”

Karimli added that the Iranian public, supporting this cooperation, is also interested in the development of relations with Azerbaijan.

"The number of Iranian citizens arriving in Azerbaijan has recently increased,” Karimli said.

In conclusion, he said that during the visit, the Iranian president said that he supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

"President Rouhani expressed support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and a political solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Karimli said.

