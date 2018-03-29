Institute of History: Azerbaijanis’ right to Irevan and lands around it must be restored

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijanis’ historical right to Irevan and the lands around it must be restored, Director of the Institute of History of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Yagub Mahmudov said.

Mahmudov made the remarks at a conference titled "Threats to the Multicultural Environment in Azerbaijan: Armenian Vandalism and the Policy of Genocide for the Last 100 Years", jointly organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations and ANAS in Baku March 29.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli said the main purpose of the event is to analyze the history of the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and the current situation, discuss the threats to the multicultural atmosphere in Azerbaijan, as well as the tasks in this sphere.

In his turn, Mahmudov stressed that the main documents related to the genocide committed in March 1918 were collected during the period of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

"The government created by 26 Baku Commissars [in 1918] in fact was a government of the Armenian Dashnaks,” Mahmudov said. “A letter sent to Lenin by Stepan Shaumian after the March genocide testifies to this. In his letter, Shaumian wrote about the involvement of 4,000 Armenian Dashnaks and added that if not for these events, Baku would have become the capital of a state created by Azerbaijanis."

"The documents testify that the Armenian side assumed several obligations in exchange for obtaining Irevan and the Azerbaijani lands around it in accordance with the negotiations and treaties in Batumi,” he said. “The Armenians were refusing territorial claims against Azerbaijan on the basis of the agreement reached during the negotiations in Batumi.”

“Among those obligations was the mobilization of all forces for withdrawal of armed forces of the Armenian government from Baku, as well as the cessation of the mass bloodshed committed by Armenian armed groups against Muslims in Azerbaijan,” Mahmudov said.

"But after achieving their goals, the Armenians unilaterally violated all their obligations and continued the policy of occupation,” he said. “Therefore, both the obligations under the agreement reached in Batumi and the decision of the National Council of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, dated May 29, 1918, lost their legal force.”

“Therefore, it is necessary to reconsider the decision of the National Council of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic,” Mahmudov said. “The decision must enter into force again and the Azerbaijanis’ historical right to Irevan and the territories around it must be restored."

Mahmudov said that a 9,000-square-kilometer-land was transferred to the Armenians for them not to put forward territorial claims against Azerbaijan any more.

He added that the founders of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic after two months understood the mistake of transferring a 9,000-square-kilometer-land to the Armenians.

Mahmudov stressed the correctness of the decision to open the burial of 26 Baku Commissars.

"The remains of Shaumian and other Armenian executioners were not found in that burial place,” he said. “The remains discovered there were buried in one of the Baku cemeteries upon the president’s order. We also revealed documents testifying that Shaumian was the head of the committee of Armenian Dashnaks."

