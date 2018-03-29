Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office sets up Working Group for presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov met with Corien Jonker, the head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), in Baku on March 29.

Garalov informed Jonker about holding elections in Azerbaijan under conditions of democracy and transparency, the work done to ensure voters' free expression of will, and gave detailed information about forthcoming tasks of the Prosecutor General's Office in connection with possible violation of the electoral legislation.

He informed about creation of a Working Group with the aim of ensuring prompt investigation of information on law violation during the election, which will be submitted to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Expressing appreciation for the warm welcome, Jonker briefed on the activities and objectives of the observation mission.

She said that during the upcoming election, the observation mission will pay attention to cooperation with the Working Group of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

