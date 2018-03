Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenian Foreign Ministry's statement - another fiction

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

Trend:

Armenian Foreign Ministry's statement about the alleged deployment of the UN as an official "document" of the statement of the separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh regarding the Sumgait events is another fiction, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev said March 29.

Story still developing

