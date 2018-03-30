US stocks jump in upbeat end to tumultuous quarter

Wall Street surged on Thursday, bringing an upbeat end to a tumultuous, holiday-shortened week as technology stocks rebounded, but the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted their biggest quarterly declines in more than two years, according Reuters.

The year started strong, but early gains evaporated as the markets entered a correction over interest rate jitters, fears of an escalating import tariff dispute between the United States and China, and a selloff in the tech sector.

Tech stocks reversed course on Thursday and the S&P 500 information technology index .SPLRCT closed up 2.2 percent after reaching a session high of 3.2 percent, helping push the S&P 500 up 1.4 percent, with the Dow and Nasdaq also rallying.

“All the fears now look overblown. Interest rates, the concern about tariffs, we’re going to get into a trade war,” said Doug Cote, chief market strategist at Voya Investment Management in New York. “But now clearer heads are prevailing. If anything this is a buying opportunity.”

Technology gains were led by Facebook (FB.O), Intel (INTC.O), Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) shares.

“Tech will always lead the charge in a bull market. And we’re in a bull market,” said Cote.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 254.69 points, or 1.07 percent, to close at 24,103.11, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 35.87 points, or 1.38 percent, to 2,640.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 114.22 points, or 1.64 percent, to 7,063.45.

Investors were unfazed by economic reports showing a slight increase in consumer spending and initial jobless claims dropping to a more than 45-year low.