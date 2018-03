Road accident leaves 15 killed, 30 wounded in Turkey

2018-03-30 06:57 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

Trend:

A major accident involving a bus occured in Turkey, on the highway Igdyr-Kars, Turkish media reports.

The bus driver lost control, as a result of which the bus collided with a road sign. As a result of the accident, 15 people were killed and 30 others were injured. The wounded were taken to the hospital.