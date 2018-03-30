Austrian Olympic Committee submit letter confirming 2026 Winter Olympic bid

The Austrian Olympic Committee (ÖOC) have confirmed they have sent a letter informing them of the intention to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, Inside The Games reported.

The ÖOC last week unanimously decided to support in principle the application of Graz and Schladming.

The letter of intent was sent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) prior to the deadline for declaration of interests on Saturday (March 31).

ÖOC President Karl Stoss wrote the letter, also signed by the organisation’s secretary general Peter Mennel.

Graz Mayor Siegfried Nagl and Markus Pichler, named as the managing director of the bid, were also among the signatories.

Pichler previously worked as a co-managing director when Austria held the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Graz and Schladming last year.

"Now begins the actual concept phase, with commissioning the feasibility study, developing concepts, detailed working discussions," said Mennel.

"It will be important to collect as many facts and figures as possible in the next few months so that the final decision as to whether to enter the second phase, the application phase, can be prepared in the best possible way.

"We look forward to working with Graz.

"IOC executive director Christophe Dubi has confirmed receipt of the email immediately.

"Nothing more stands in the way of negotiations with the IOC."